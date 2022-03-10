Report: Neymar, Donnarumma Had Altercation After PSG's UCL Loss to Real Madrid

David Ramos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were reportedly involved in a dressing room altercation following the club's 3-1 UEFA Champions League loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez reported on Thursday the pair were "separated by teammates" after they "squared up" while blaming each other for key errors leading to Les Parisiens' elimination from the tournament, 3-2 on aggregate, in the round of 16.

Reporter Fabrizio Romano noted the players have denied such a situation took place:

PSG held a 2-0 aggregate lead after Kylian Mbappe, who scored in the 94th minute of the first leg on Feb. 15, opened the scoring on Wednesday in the 39th minute.

Real Madrid roared back in the second half at the Bernabeu on the strength of a Karim Benzema hat trick to stun a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad.

Neymar was reportedly frustrated with Donnarumma for his giveaway inside the box that led directly to Los Blancos' first goal, while the Italian goalkeeper was said to have lashed back at the Brazilian forward for conceding possession to Luka Modric on the second goal.

Their confrontation wasn't the only drama involving PSG after the shocking UCL exit.

Jacob Ranson of the Daily Mail reported Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi went on a "furious tirade" while searching for referee Danny Makkelie. The UEFA referees' report said Al-Khelaifi, who was joined by sporting director Leonardo, broke a piece of equipment after being asked to leave.

A separate allegation claimed Al-Khelaifi threatened to kill a Real Madrid employee who was recording the situation on his cellphone, per AS (h/t Ranson).

UEFA hasn't commented on whether the PSG president could face discipline for his post-match actions.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino argued the first Real Madrid goal shouldn't have counted because of a foul on Donnarumma and felt it changed the entire complexion of the fixture.

"After that, the match changed. For 60 minutes we dominated; that goal changed everything," Pochettino told reporters. "It's impossible not to talk about this big mistake made by the referees. It's hard not to accept. It's incredible that this is happening in 2022."

It's the fourth time in the past six years PSG has been eliminated in the UCL's round of 16.