Raiders Rumors: Kenyan Drake, Kolton Miller's Contracts Restructured to Free $14.5M

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly restructured the contracts of running back Kenyan Drake and offensive tackle Kolton Miller.

ESPN's Field Yates reported on Thursday that the reworked deals created an additional $14.5 million in salary-cap space for the Raiders in 2022.

Drake signed a two-year, $11 million contract with Vegas as a free agent last March.

The 28-year-old University of Alabama product was putting together a solid season as the a dual-threat backup to starter Josh Jacobs. He recorded 545 yards from scrimmage (254 rushing and 291 receiving) and three total touchdowns in 12 games.

His season came to a premature end in early December when he suffered a broken ankle. He then questioned the style of hit that led to the injury on Twitter:

Drake was a third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 draft. After three-plus years in Miami, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the 2019 season. He's tallied 4,919 total yards and 36 touchdowns in 89 career games.

Meanwhile, Miller has been a stalwart at left tackle since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft.

He's started 63 of a possible 65 games across his first four NFL seasons. He received a strong 84 overall grade from Pro Football Focus while playing all 17 contests in 2021.

Miller, 26, is under contract with Vegas through 2025 as part of a three-year, $54 million extension he signed last April.

Both players should retain the same roles within the Raiders' offense in 2022.