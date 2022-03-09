Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Could Get Shot to Be Starting QB After Carson Wentz Trade

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The Indianapolis Colts are set to have a new man under center in 2022 after trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. But Indianapolis might already have Wentz's replacement on its roster.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts could be planning to give backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger a shot at becoming the team's starter.

"The Colts will certainly look to upgrade, via free agency or the draft, limited as their options might be. But, according to one source, don’t rule out Ehlinger getting a chance at the starting job," Keefer wrote.



