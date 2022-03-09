Karim Benzema's 2nd-Half Hat Trick Leads Real Madrid Past PSG in UCL Stunner

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Karim Benzema and Real Madrid overcame a two-goal deficit to stun Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 matchup.

After a 1-0 home win in the first leg, PSG were seemingly in a great position after Kylian Mbappe gave them a 1-0 halftime lead at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Real Madrid didn't give in, however, with Benzema scoring three second-half goals to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Benzema needed just 17 minutes to complete the hat trick and transform the tie.

Paris Saint-Germain have a star-studded team with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, but they are once again unable to secure a Champions League title. Real Madrid, meanwhile, lead all clubs with 13 European titles and will look to top last year's semifinal appearance.

Real Madrid appeared dead in the water when trailing by two goals on aggregate, but a mistake from Paris goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept the tie alive.

It was enough to create drama for the final 30 minutes, but Benzema didn't need that much time as he scored two more goals back-to-back.

The performance from Benzema was unforgettable:

PSG never recovered, unable to find an equalizer in the closing minutes.

It was a major shift after Paris Saint-Germain seemingly had one foot in the quarterfinal after the first half. The French squad took advantage of the counter-attack early in the match, with Mbappe putting a lot of pressure on the defense.

Just like he did in the first leg, Mbappe scored the first goal of the second match with a great finish in the 39th minute.

Neymar provided a perfect pass to set up the break, but it was also an elite finish by Mbappe to get past Thibaut Courtois. The 23-year-old continues to impress as one of the best players in the world.

The forward's chances weren't as prevalent in the second half with Real Madrid doing a much better job of getting back in transition.

The hosts also improved in the final third, leading to Benzema's outstanding finishes to earn the 3-1 victory.

Paris Saint-Germain entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all, but a tough draw has them going out in the round of 16. On the other hand, Real Madrid will be a club no one will want to face in the quarterfinal.