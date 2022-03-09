X

    Karim Benzema's 2nd-Half Hat Trick Leads Real Madrid Past PSG in UCL Stunner

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 10, 2022

    AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

    Karim Benzema and Real Madrid overcame a two-goal deficit to stun Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 matchup.

    After a 1-0 home win in the first leg, PSG were seemingly in a great position after Kylian Mbappe gave them a 1-0 halftime lead at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Real Madrid didn't give in, however, with Benzema scoring three second-half goals to win 3-2 on aggregate.

    Benzema needed just 17 minutes to complete the hat trick and transform the tie.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    At 34 years and 80 days Karim Benzema is the oldest player to EVER score a hat trick in the Champions League.<br><br>He did it inspiring the comeback against the Messi-Mbappe-Neymar PSG 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/2MKUBLBboQ">pic.twitter.com/2MKUBLBboQ</a>

    Paris Saint-Germain have a star-studded team with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, but they are once again unable to secure a Champions League title. Real Madrid, meanwhile, lead all clubs with 13 European titles and will look to top last year's semifinal appearance.

    Real Madrid appeared dead in the water when trailing by two goals on aggregate, but a mistake from Paris goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept the tie alive.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    BENZEMA PULLS ONE BACK. 👀<br><br>Gianluigi Donnarumma won't want to watch that one back. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/yibMd8qDRy">pic.twitter.com/yibMd8qDRy</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    That by Donnarumma was one of the worst Goalkeeping errors I have ever seen. Especially when you consider the circumstances. This tie was just about done and dusted!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealPSG</a>

    It was enough to create drama for the final 30 minutes, but Benzema didn't need that much time as he scored two more goals back-to-back.

    TUDN USA @TUDNUSA

    ¡Goooooooooool del Real Madrid! 🔥⚽<br><br>Karim Benzema le pega con todo y gracias a un desvío empata la eliminatoria. 👀😎<a href="https://twitter.com/realmadrid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realmadrid</a> 2(2)-(2)1 <a href="https://twitter.com/PSG_espanol?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PSG_espanol</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TuChampions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TuChampions</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealMadrid?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealMadrid</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSG</a><br><br>🔴 ¡EN VIVO!<br>📺 TUDN y <a href="https://twitter.com/Univision?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@univision</a><br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/Ges0kaHWOD">https://t.co/Ges0kaHWOD</a> <a href="https://t.co/kgJwId3GKs">pic.twitter.com/kgJwId3GKs</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    KARIM BENZEMA MAKES HISTORY WITH A HAT-TRICK!<br><br>Real lead and Benzema is now the third top scorer in Real history, tied with the great Alfredo Di Stefano. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/DlXbmPRXGT">pic.twitter.com/DlXbmPRXGT</a>

    The performance from Benzema was unforgettable:

    john kenny @JohnKennyMedia

    That’s unbelievable. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Benzema?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Benzema</a> just unbelievable. Some finishes. What a striker <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    Don Billiato @casspernyovest

    Wow!!! BENZEMA!!! What player!!! What a night!!! Beautiful!!!!

    Al Foran @ImpressionistAL

    It goes under the radar but Karim Benzema is easily one of the greatest number nines to ever play the game.

    PSG never recovered, unable to find an equalizer in the closing minutes.

    It was a major shift after Paris Saint-Germain seemingly had one foot in the quarterfinal after the first half. The French squad took advantage of the counter-attack early in the match, with Mbappe putting a lot of pressure on the defense. 

    Just like he did in the first leg, Mbappe scored the first goal of the second match with a great finish in the 39th minute. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KYLIAN MBAPPÉ GIVES PSG THE LEAD 💥<br><br>PSG now lead Real Madrid 2-0 on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16 <a href="https://twitter.com/brfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brfootball</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/pO5ATWVMJY">pic.twitter.com/pO5ATWVMJY</a>

    Neymar provided a perfect pass to set up the break, but it was also an elite finish by Mbappe to get past Thibaut Courtois. The 23-year-old continues to impress as one of the best players in the world.

    Henry Winter @henrywinter

    Brilliant deception and execution from Mbappe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMAPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMAPSG</a>

    Thierry Nyann @nyannthierry

    Kylian Mbappé was born for the big champions league nights❤️‍🔥

    Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    Mbappe is the best player in the world and I can’t believe we’re getting him next year. Life’s good!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HalaMadrid?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HalaMadrid</a>

    OptaJean @OptaJean

    8 - Kylian Mbappé has scored eight goals in Champions League knockout stage since the start of the last season, three more than any other player. Clutch. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMAPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMAPSG</a> <a href="https://t.co/78lATBsMDV">pic.twitter.com/78lATBsMDV</a>

    The forward's chances weren't as prevalent in the second half with Real Madrid doing a much better job of getting back in transition. 

    The hosts also improved in the final third, leading to Benzema's outstanding finishes to earn the 3-1 victory. 

    Paris Saint-Germain entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all, but a tough draw has them going out in the round of 16. On the other hand, Real Madrid will be a club no one will want to face in the quarterfinal.      

