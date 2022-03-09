Michigan HC Juwan Howard: 'I Take Full Ownership for My Actions' in Wisconsin Fight

John Fisher/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard, who was fined $40,000 and served a five-game suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after a Feb. 20 matchup between the schools, was reinstated Monday.

On Wednesday, he took responsibility for his actions while speaking with reporters.

"I can come with a thousand excuses, but I'm not,” Howard said. "I take full ownership for my actions."

"I could talk about the timeout. We could discuss the pull on the arm. We can talk about the words that were exchanged with coaches," he added. "But all that will be excuses. The main thing is that was not the right way how I should carry myself as a head coach at the University of Michigan. I was truly upset with myself."

Howard appeared unhappy with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard for calling a late timeout, leading to words between the coaches and the scuffle:

The Michigan head coach wasn't alone in being punished. Wisconsin player Jahcobi Neath and Michigan players Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II were each suspended for a game, while Gard was fined $10,000.

Howard said he underwent therapy following the incident.

"When I talk about my team being 1 percent better, that applies to me, too," he told reporters. "During that two weeks, I got a chance to do some soul searching, to evaluate how I can get better."

Associate head coach Phil Martelli took over during Howard's suspension, leading the Wolverines to a 3-2 record. While Michigan (17-13) is very much on the bubble, a couple of wins in the Big Ten tournament might be enough to get it into the Big Dance.

And Howard will be back on the bench to guide his team in that effort.