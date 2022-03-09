Emmitt Smith: Carson Wentz Trade to Commanders 'Could Be a Good Thing for My Cowboys'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith seems completely unbothered by the Washington Commanders' agreement to acquire Carson Wentz.

Speaking to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano on Wednesday (h/t NFL.com's Judy Battista), Smith was asked about Wentz returning to the NFC East after spending 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

"That could be a good thing for my Cowboys," he responded.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Commanders will acquire Wentz from the Colts for a 2022 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick that can become a second-rounder based on incentives.

Wentz played his way out of Indianapolis after just one season that ended with a long, loud whimper. He combined to go 33-of-56 for 333 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one lost fumble in back-to-back losses against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts only needed to win one of those two games to make the playoffs.

Now, Wentz will get a fresh start with Washington in a division he knows well. The 29-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career playing in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith's confidence in the Cowboys is certainly justified. They were the best team in the division last year and will bring back most of their key players from that squad in 2022.

Wentz does have a 4-4 record against the Cowboys in his career. Washington was swept by Dallas in two head-to-head meetings in 2021, including a 56-14 loss in Week 16.