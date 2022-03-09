Commanders' Updated Super Bowl 57 Odds After Carson Wentz Trade with Colts

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The NFL quarterback carousel continued to spin Wednesday as the Washington Commanders reportedly brought in Carson Wentz in hopes he can provide them stability at the position.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders agreed to send a package that included two-third-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted those are 2022 and 2023 selections, the latter of which can convert to a second-rounder based on incentives.

Bringing Wentz into the fold has slightly boosted Washington's odds to win the NFC East, win the conference and win Super Bowl 57, per DraftKings:

It has been apparent for some time that the Colts weren't going to run it back with Wentz after their collapse over the final two weeks in the 2021 regular season.

During his end-of-season press conference on Jan. 10, Colts head coach Frank Reich didn't commit to Wentz as his quarterback.

"We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football," Reich said. "Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them."

Wentz threw for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, lost one fumble and was sacked seven times in losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars to end the season.

Indianapolis would have made the playoffs if it had beaten either the Raiders in Week 17 or Jaguars in Week 18.

Instead, one year after making the move to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Colts have dealt him away.

Even if Wentz only repeats his performance from last season, he will be the best quarterback Washington has had since Kirk Cousins in his final year with the team in 2017. The 29-year-old Wentz threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions and completed 62.4 percent of his attempts in 2021.

There's a valid argument that Wentz is the second-best quarterback in the NFC East. Dak Prescott is clearly the top player at the position in the division.

Jalen Hurts is still a wild card as a passer, but he did run for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns as Wentz's replacement for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniel Jones looks like he will get at least one more year as the starter for the New York Giants. The 24-year-old has thrown for 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over the past two seasons combined.

The Commanders haven't finished with a winning record since 2016, but they did make the playoffs two years ago as the NFC East champions with a 7-9 record.

