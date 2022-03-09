Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Colts Likely to Pursue 49ers QB After Carson Wentz Deal

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly expected to be "in the mix" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team is suddenly in the quarterback market after reportedly sending Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders in exchange for two third-round picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo started 15 games for San Francisco last season and led the team to the NFC Championship Game, but he is considered to be a trade candidate after the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick last offseason.

When healthy, Garoppolo remains an efficient passer. He recorded a 98.7 quarterback rating last season and a league-best 12.7 yards per completion. He finished the year with 3,810 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, plus three rushing scores.

The 30-year-old was at his best in 2019, totaling 3,978 passing yards and 27 touchdowns for a 102.0 rating. The 49ers went 13-3 that season before reaching the Super Bowl.

Durability has been a major issue, though, as Garoppolo has started more than six games in a season only twice. He missed 10 games in 2020 because of ankle injuries and 13 games in 2018 when he tore his ACL.

Turnovers were also a problem last year with 12 regular-season interceptions and one in each of three playoff games.

Garoppolo has still found plenty of success during his career with a 33-14 regular-season record as a starter. He benefitted from a great rushing attack in San Francisco, but Indianapolis would provide a similar situation thanks to Jonathan Taylor.

With just one more year on his current contract, a trade for Garoppolo doesn't require a long-term commitment.

On the other hand, a deal would show the Colts do not have confidence in 2021 draft pick Sam Ehlinger going forward.