Mitchell Trubisky Discusses Interest in Joining Steelers, Giants in NFL Free Agency

Mitchell Trubisky is weighing all of his options as the veteran quarterback embarks on NFL free agency for the second year in a row.

Trubisky spoke highly of New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was his offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, in an interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com):

"I think of Coach Daboll right away just because of my connection with him right away in Buffalo. I'm excited to see what he does in New York. I don't know where I'm gonna go, but I know whatever he does there he's going to do a great job with that offense. He's a great leader of men. He's real and authentic with all the guys and I think that's why so many people respected him in our building. I'm excited to see what he's going to do."

He also referenced the Pittsburgh Steelers, who might be in the market for an experienced signal-caller following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, and called them a "legendary franchise."

"You think of the Black and Gold, you think of the coach, Mike Tomlin. Ben Roethlisberger slinging it around," Trubisky said. "But the Black and Gold, just legendary colors. A great historical franchise for the NFL."

