Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys Fielding Trade Calls from Teams Interested in Star WR

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly "fielding some calls" about potential trades for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network reported Wednesday interested teams are aiming to acquire Cooper and restructure his five-year, $100 million contract before his $20 million salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed on March 20, the fifth day of the new league year.

The update comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Cowboys were "likely" to release the four-time Pro Bowl wideout to save $16 million against the salary cap.

