WWE Rumors on Cody Rhodes and Sid Vicious-Hall of Fame; JR Talks Stone Cold's Return

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Latest on Cody Rhodes Possibly Joining WWE

It reportedly remains uncertain if free-agent wrestler Cody Rhodes will sign with WWE after departing All Elite Wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t Bhupen Dange of Ringside News), negotiations between WWE and Rhodes "hit a snag" and Rhodes is now considering multiple offers on the table.

Meltzer added that WWE wants Rhodes to make a decision soon, which suggests the company may want him in the fold for WrestleMania 38, which will take place April 2 and 3 in Arlington, Texas.

Rhodes and AEW both announced last month that Cody was leaving the company, which instantly led to rumors and speculation regarding Rhodes signing with WWE.

It was widely assumed Rhodes was heading back to WWE for the first time since requesting his release in 2016, but recent reports have created some doubt.

Last week, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net reported that talks between WWE and Rhodes had "fizzled," leading to renewed hope within AEW that Cody would come back and potentially have a role within the recently purchased Ring of Honor.

One can only assume WWE would love to have Rhodes back in the company due to what it would mean symbolically.

Several Superstars have willingly left and signed with AEW over the past few years, including Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. Rhodes would be the first to flip the script.

Aside from being one of AEW's top on-screen stars, Rhodes helped found the company and was an executive vice president.

If WWE and Rhodes still do have mutual interest, getting a deal done soon would be best for both parties so Cody could show up either at WrestleMania in front of tens of thousands of fans, or perhaps the next night on Raw.

Sid Reportedly Expected to Be Inducted Into WWE HOF

Former WWE champion Sid reportedly may be set to join The Undertaker and Vader as part of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, plans are in place for Sid to enter WWE's hallowed hall.

Sid wrestled under many different names during his pro wrestling career in WWE and WCW. He was known as both Sid Justice and Sycho Sid in WWE and primarily went by Sid Vicious in WCW.

His first huge break occurred in WWE when he main-evented WrestleMania 8 against Hulk Hogan. Sid wasn't with WWE for much longer after that, as he returned to WCW, but he came back to WWE in 1995 and won the WWE Championship twice before leaving again in 1997.

During his third stint in WCW, Sid went on a dominant run and took on the nickname of "The Millennium Man," winning the WCW World Championship twice in the year 2000.

If the near-7-footer does get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, it would be fitting due to the people he would be sharing the class with.

Sid had some memorable encounters with The Undertaker in WWE, including facing him in the main event of WrestleMania 13.

Meanwhile, Sid joined forces and teamed with Vader in WCW before wrestling against him on multiple occasions in WWE.

Although Sid wasn't known for putting on five-star classics in the ring, he was hugely popular among the fans and is undoubtedly deserving of a Hall of Fame induction.

Jim Ross Talks Stone Cold's Reaction to WrestleMania Role

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is set to appear on a special edition of The KO Show with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, but AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross suggested this week that Austin isn't necessarily over the moon about his WrestleMania involvement.

During a discussion on his Grilling JR podcast (h/t Nitish Vashishtha of Ringside News), Ross said the following about Austin at WrestleMania in his home state of Texas:

"It looks like Austin is not going to do anything at WrestleMania as far as wrestling in the ring. He and I have talked, but at the time we talked, he didn't know what he was going to do and he didn't sound overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it. People have to understand that Steve is a perfectionist. Even though he stays in great shape and he looks wonderful, especially for a guy his age, he looks great. He can do a photo shoot and it looks like that can be Steve from any era, but that's the athlete in him. He likes to train, eat right, and all those things."

Rumors ran rampant of Austin having his first match since WrestleMania 19 amid Owens expressing his hatred for the state of Texas on a weekly basis.

On Monday's Raw, Owens called out Austin for WrestleMania but framed it as an appearance on The KO Show rather than an actual match.

Austin responded Tuesday in a video on WWE's Twitter account, accepting Owens' invitation and vowing to punish KO for the things he said about Texas:

While Austin didn't call it a match, he referenced his WrestleMania 19 loss to The Rock, and his wording made it sound like his segment with Owens would see him mixing it up in the ring one last time.

If the 57-year-old Austin has any reservations about having a match 19 years after retiring, however, it may be a big part of the reason why he wasn't enthusiastic when speaking to Ross.

Now that the segment between Austin and Owens is being presented more as a confrontation than a match, it may be more in line with what The Texas Rattlesnake is comfortable doing.

Regardless of how it is framed, a segment with Austin and Owens cutting promos followed by Austin hitting Owens with a Stone Cold Stunner and drinking some beer is something that the fans figure to love.

