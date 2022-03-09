Jets Rumors: Joe Flacco, NY Have Mutual Interest in Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Jets and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reportedly have mutual interest in each other in free agency.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are in contract talks with Flacco, as head coach Robert Saleh is hoping to keep his quarterback group of Zach Wilson, Flacco and Mike White together.

The Jets acquired Flacco last October in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

