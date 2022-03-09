Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Eliminated from Playoffs in Blowout Loss to Centennial

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In the CIF State Open Division semifinals, the Sierra Canyon boys' basketball team (Chatsworth, California) had its season come to an end with an 83-59 loss to Centennial (Corona).

Sierra Canyon was ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 11 team in the nation and No. 2 in the state of California behind Centennial entering Tuesday's matchup.

Trailblazers junior guard Bronny James, who is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, was held scoreless in the loss, per Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News. He had a shot blocked at the rim early in the game.

Five players scored in double figures for the Huskies, per high school sports reporter Eric-Paul Johnson, led by Ramsey Huff's 20 points, Devin Williams' 19 and Donovan Dent's 18.

Amari Bailey led Sierra Canyon with 15 points. He will be headed to UCLA next season, handing the reins to James.

Sierra Canyon ended its season with a 26-5 record. Centennial (32-1) advanced to Saturday's state championship game against Modesto Christian (30-5), which defeated Campolindo (Moraga) 63-56 on Tuesday.