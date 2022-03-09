Jameis Winston Rumors: Commanders Have 'Taken a Long Look' at Signing QB

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Washington Commanders' search for a new quarterback has reportedly taken them to free agent Jameis Winston.

Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported the NFC East team has "taken a long look" at Winston as a potential option and "continue to have interest" in potentially signing him. Schultz also noted the Florida State product could return to the New Orleans Saints as well.

At this point, it is surprising if Washington is not interested in a quarterback.

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "We've spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."

One of those quarterbacks came off the table Tuesday when the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Yet the Commanders reportedly tried to land the nine-time Pro Bowler before he was sent to the AFC West.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reported Washington offered the Seahawks three first-round draft picks in a potential trade package for Wilson, but Seattle chose to move him out of the conference.

That means the Commanders need to look elsewhere, and Winston is one potential option.

For one, his price may be lower than other free agents since he is coming off a torn ACL, which leaves his health as something of a question mark. He also looked impressive for the Saints in 2021 before suffering the injury and went 5-2 as a starter while throwing for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

New Orleans fell out of the playoffs without him with Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book starting under center, so perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that it is reportedly also interested in Winston this offseason.

Winston is a high-risk and high-reward player, as evidenced by his 2019 campaign when he led the league in both passing yards with 5,109 and interceptions with a stunning 30 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was much steadier in 2021 when it came to turnovers, and Washington is at least interested in whether he could be a possible fit at this stage of the offseason.