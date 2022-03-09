NFL GM: Broncos' Trade for Russell Wilson a 'Reach'; Calls QB 'Below-Average Leader'

AP Photo/John Froschauer, File

The Denver Broncos made a major splash Tuesday by acquiring star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, but not everyone believes he will be a difference-maker.

"I think it's a reach by Denver for a player past his prime who is a below-average leader," one general manager told The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

