Mitchell Trubisky Rumors: 'Strong Belief' QB Lands with Giants, Competes to Start

One NFL team believes that the New York Giants will bring in Mitchell Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones for the team's starting quarterback job, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports:

"Quick note on a QB not named [Russell] Wilson or [Aaron] Rodgers: Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job."

Trubisky, an impending free agent, backed up Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in 2021 after spending the better part of the previous four seasons starting for the Chicago Bears.

