Liga MX Bans Queretaro's Home Fans for 1 Year After Brawl During Atlas Match

ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa and Liga MX president Mikel Arriola announced a series of punishments for Liga MX side Querétaro following a fan brawl that took place at their home stadium, Estadio Corregidora, during a match against Atlas on Saturday.

Per ESPN's Cesar Hernandez, no fans will be permitted to watch Queretaro home games for one year. In addition, the barras supporters' groups are banned from the stadium for three years. They cannot attend any league matches at all for one year. Any individuals who were involved in the fighting will receive lifetime bans from all Mexican soccer stadiums.

Furthermore, Queretaro's ownership group has been banned from Liga MX activities for five years. In addition, ownership of the team has been transferred to its previous owners, Grupo Caliente.

Brawls broke out in the stands during the second half, which saw Atlas leading 1-0. Fans emptied out onto the pitch in an effort to escape the violence.

"Fans could be seen fighting across Queretaro's Estadio Corregidora, from the stands to on the field," Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports wrote. "Some images, which Yahoo Sports is not sharing, showed multiple bodies lying motionless on the ground."

Per CNN's Homero De La Fuente: "Photos from the game show fans, some of whom appear bloodied, brawling on the field and in the stands, throwing punches and hitting each other with objects."

Mauricio Kuri, the governor of the state of Queretaro, said that 24 men and two women were injured as the result of the brawl, per De La Fuente. Ten people suffered minor injuries, and three were in "critical" condition. No deaths have officially been reported.

Per Hernandez, 14 men have been arrested so far, with possible charges including attempted homicide and violence in a sporting event.