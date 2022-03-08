Gervonta Davis, Rolly Romero Reportedly Agree to Contract for Lightweight Fight

AP Photo/David Swanson

Gervonta "Tank" Davis reportedly has a date for his next fight.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the multiple-time world champion in three different weight classes has agreed to face Rolly Romero in a lightweight matchup on May 28. The WBA originally ordered the fight in January.

Davis and Romero were previously scheduled to fight Dec. 5 in Los Angeles, but Romero was removed from that bout after a woman said he sexually assaulted her. Davis took on Isaac Cruz instead that night and won a close unanimous decision despite being pushed to his limit by Cruz.

After an investigation by the Henderson (Nevada) Police Department, no charges were filed against Romero. A detective stated in the Dec. 29 incident report that "the allegations ... do not meet the elements of the crime of sexual assault," per Coppinger.

Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) most recently fought in July and has won back-to-back fights by TKO over Avery Sparrow and Anthony Yigit. The 26-year-old is a rising contender at 135 pounds, but he's believed to be a step below Davis.

Set to compete in his fourth consecutive pay-per-view main event, Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) is widely regarded as a top-10 pound-for-pound boxer. He's held titles at lightweight, super lightweight and super featherweight.

"Rolly' is just here to talk," Davis said in October ahead of their previously scheduled matchup. "He's trying to talk his way into winning, but he's scared."

The location of the fight has not yet been determined. It will be broadcast on Showtime PPV.