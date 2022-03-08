Dick Vitale Says Scans Show No Cancer: 'My March Madness Starts with a W Baby!'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who was previously diagnosed with melanoma and lymphoma in 2021, announced on Twitter Tuesday that his latest scans did not show any signs of cancer:

Vitale is currently in the midst of a total voice rest after receiving treatment for dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords.

He received treatment for melanoma in 2021 and announced that he was cancer-free last August.

The 82-year-old Vitale has been a mainstay with ESPN since 1979. The legendary analyst worked as the Detroit Pistons' head coach and the head men's basketball coach for the University of Detroit before his time with ESPN.