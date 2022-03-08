Super Bowl 57 Odds: Broncos' Updated Line After Reported Russell Wilson Trade

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Denver Broncos are now 12-1 to win Super Bowl LVII on DraftKings Sportsbook after reportedly trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday.

Per VSiN's Ben Fawkes, the Broncos were 25-1 to claim the next Lombardi Trophy before the deal went down. The Broncos are now tied for the fifth-best odds with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buffalo Bills (13-2), the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1), Green Bay Packers (8-1) and Los Angeles Rams (10-1) round out the top four.

The Dallas Cowboys (14-1) and a trio of teams at 20-1 (Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers) fill out the top 10.

The Broncos gave up a haul to get Wilson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Still, Denver is getting a Super Bowl winner and nine-time Pro Bowler to stabilize a quarterback position that hasn't found a franchise signal-caller since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.

The 33-year-old Wilson is joining a Broncos team that has a load of talent at the skill positions—including running back Javonte Williams and wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick—and a stout defense that finished third in scoring last year.

The AFC West is undoubtedly tough and features three rivals who all finished with winning records in 2021, but Denver just got a lot better with Wilson's arrival.

