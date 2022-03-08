X

    Kyler Murray Re-Adds Cardinals Photos to Instagram Profile After Rumors of Tension

    Quarterback Kyler Murray has re-added Instagram pictures featuring him on the Arizona Cardinals amid rumored tension between him and the team.

    Murray previously deleted all Cardinals mentions on IG and even unfollowed the team on social media.

    A Feb. 13 report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen seemed to relay some issues the Cardinals had with the quarterback:

    On Feb. 28, Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, expressed his and his client's desire for a long-term commitment from the team.

    At the very least, the Cardinals have no interest in dealing Murray, who has one year left on his original rookie deal. Per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss on March 2:

    Cardinals general manager Steve Keim also said Arizona is going to pick up his fifth-year option.

    Perhaps things may have smoothed over at least a little bit between Murray and the Cardinals with those IG pictures back up. For now, Murray and Arizona are focused on a return trip to the playoffs after an 11-6 mark and a NFC Wild Card berth last year.

