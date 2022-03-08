Champions League Results 2022: Qualified Teams After Tuesday's Round-of-16 Ties

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have clinched the first two spots in the 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

After RB Salzburg surprisingly earned a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in their first leg, Bayern dominated in the second leg Tuesday to win 8-2 on aggregate. Internazionale earned a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the second leg, but Liverpool still advanced with a 2-1 advantage on aggregate.

Here is the latest from Tuesday's UCL action.

Tuesday's Results

Bayern Munich 7, RB Salzburg 1 (Bayern Munich advances)

Liverpool 0, Inter 1 (Liverpool advances)

Robert Lewandowski's Hat Trick Carries Bayern to Easy Win

In the first leg, RB Salzburg looked like it belonged. In the second leg, Bayern Munich looked unstoppable.

The German giants dominated from the start of Tuesday's match, getting an early advantage thanks to two Robert Lewandowski penalties that he earned himself.

Maximilian Wober struggled to contain the star striker, conceding both penalties:

Just a few minutes later, Lewandowski completed his hat trick with a score from open play:

It took just 23 minutes of match time for Lewandowski to score three goals in a historic performance.

Bayern continued to pile it on as the match progressed, quickly turning an anticipated battle into a rout.

American Brenden Aaronson did set up a goal for the visitors to leave with some consolation.

This was the first time Salzburg had reached the knockout stage of Champions League, but the step up in competition was too much for the Austrian club.

Bayern, meanwhile, seems back on track as a top contender after winning all six of its group-stage matches.

Liverpool Survives Late Charge from Inter

Liverpool had a two-goal advantage entering Tuesday's home match and played like it with a defensive approach in the early going.

The Reds controlled the majority of possession in the first half, although neither team got many chances from open play.

The best opportunities came on set pieces, with Joel Matip nearly scoring after a free kick:

Trent Alexander-Arnold set up more close shots off his corners, and the right back nearly scored on a free kick late in the first half.

Hakan Calhanoglu put his free kick on net for Inter, but Alisson was there for the stop.

The score remained 0-0 at halftime with just six combined shots (three on net) between the two teams.

There was more excitement in the second half, with Lautaro Martinez scoring for Inter to put pressure on Liverpool:

The momentum quickly shifted back to Liverpool after Alexis Sanchez was sent off with his second yellow card:

Liverpool had multiple chances to put it away, with Mohamed Salah hitting the post twice, but Inter remained within striking distance.

The Italian club simply couldn't create another score while down to 10 men.

Even if it was ugly at times, Liverpool did enough to advance against a tough opponent.

It continues a dominant run of play from English clubs in this event, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United also looking for spots in the final eight.