Broncos' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Russell Wilson Trade

After years of searching, the Denver Broncos finally landed a franchise quarterback by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks agreed to trade Wilson. A deal is contingent on the nine-time Pro Bowler agreeing to waive his no-trade clause.

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Broncos will send three players, including Drew Lock, two first-round draft picks and two second-round draft picks to Seattle in exchange for Wilson.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the Seahawks will also get tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris in the deal.

Per Spotrac, even with Wilson's $24 million cap hit, Denver still has $23.8 million in cap space to re-sign some of its key players and potentially sign free agents.

With Wilson set to join the Broncos, here's what the team's updated depth chart looks like:

QB: Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

RB: Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Damarea Crockett, Adrian Killins

WR: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton

WR: Courtland Sutton, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham

WR: Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer, DaeSean Hamilton

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Shaun Beyer

LT: Garrett Bolles, Calvin Anderson, Cody Conway, Zack Johnson

LG: Dalton Risner, Netane Muti

C: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Austin Schlottmann

RG: Graham Glasgow

RT: Drew Himmelman, Casey Tucker

DE: Dre'Mont Jones, Marquiss Spencer, Jonathan Kongbo

NT: Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams, Justin Hamilton

DE: McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Harris

SLB: Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper, Andre Mintze, Natrez Patrick

ILB: Baron Browning, Justin Strnad, Barrington Wade

ILB: Jonas Griffith, Micah Kiser

WLB: Malik Reed, Aaron Patrick

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Michael Ojemudia

CB: Ronald Darby, Essang Bassey

SS: P.J. Locke

FS: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns

K: Brandon McManus

P: Sam Martin

This turned out to be quite the roller-coaster day for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He had this reaction after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Aaron Rodgers was returning to the Green Bay Packers:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on March 4 that Denver was one of four destinations for Rodgers if he decided to play in 2022. (The Packers, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers were the others.)

After the Wilson deal was reported, Jeudy turned his frown upside down:

There's a reason that Jeudy and Broncos fans are wearing a wide smile with Wilson potentially set to join the franchise. They have used 11 different starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired after Denver's victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos have had a different leading passer in each of the past five seasons. They haven't had a winning season since 2016 (9-7) and haven't made the playoffs since 2015.

Denver had, by far, the worst quarterback situation in the AFC West prior to the trade. The other starters in the division are Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers and Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders).

The Chiefs and Raiders both made the playoffs in 2021. The Chargers were in the postseason race until their loss to the Raiders in the final game of the regular season.

Having a viable starting quarterback is a big part of succeeding in the NFL, but it's essential in the AFC West because of who the other three teams are running out there.

Wilson has been one of the best and most consistent quarterbacks in the league over the past 10 seasons. The 33-year-old has averaged 3,706 passing yards, 469 rushing yards and 29 touchdown passes per season in his career.

The Broncos haven't had a quarterback throw for at least 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in a single season since Manning in 2014 (4,727 yards, 39 touchdowns).

There aren't going to be any cakewalks in the AFC West next season, but the Broncos are as dangerous as any team in the division now that they have a superstar at quarterback.