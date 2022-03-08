NFL Rumors: Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Could File Grievance over Franchise Tag Position

AP Photo/Willfredo Lee

Mike Gesicki's position designation could become a topic of debate after the Miami Dolphins gave him the franchise tag Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, several people around the NFL believe Gesicki could file a grievance over the tag to argue he should be valued as a wide receiver instead of a tight end.

