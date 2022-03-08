Report: Tom Crean Unlikely to Return as Georgia Head Basketball Coach Next Season

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Georgia is expected to part ways with men's basketball coach Tom Crean after the season, according to Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A final decision has not yet been made, but "all indications" are that Crean is gone after the season, per Towers.

The Bulldogs went just 6-25 during the regular season, including 1-17 in the SEC. Their season could end Wednesday at the SEC tournament with a first-round matchup against Vanderbilt.

The 25 losses are the most in a season in school history.

In four years with the program, Crean has produced a 47-74 record with zero NCAA tournament appearances and only 15 conference wins.

The coach couldn't capitalize on quality recruiting, including the No. 11 class in 2019, per 247Sports. Five-star prospect Anthony Edwards, the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, highlighted the class that also included four 4-star recruits.

Of that group, Christian Brown, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara transferred after last season.

Crean's predecessor, Mark Fox, reached the NCAA tournament twice in nine seasons while winning at least 20 games four times.

Prior to his tenure at Georgia, Crean spent nine years each at Marquette and Indiana. He took his teams to the NCAA tournament nine times, reaching the Final Four in 2003 with Marquette, and won three regular-season titles.