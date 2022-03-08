Bears Rumors: Allen Robinson Unlikely to Receive 2nd Straight Franchise Tag

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Chicago Bears are reportedly planning to let receiver Allen Robinson II hit the open market.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, it "hasn't felt likely" that the Bears would use the franchise tag on Robinson for the second straight year. The organization has until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a decision.

Robinson had a $17.9 million cap hit in 2021 after being franchise tagged, but using it a second year raises the price to 120 percent of the previous season's number. It would create a $21.5 million cap hit for the veteran on a one-year tender.

The 28-year-old is coming off a dreadful 2021, finishing with 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown. Each stat was the worst of his career, with the exception of 2017 when he tore his ACL in Week 1.

Chicago's passing attack struggled behind the combination of Andy Dalton and Justin Fields at quarterback, ranking 30th in the NFL, but receiver Darnell Mooney still emerged with 1,055 receiving yards on 81 catches.

There could still be hope for a bounce-back from Robinson after he totaled 200 catches for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns during his previous two seasons. His 102 receptions in 2020 ranked sixth in the NFL.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars star earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 when he totaled 1,400 receiving yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

If the franchise tag became too expensive for Chicago, there could be significant interest in Robinson in free agency.

As Cronin noted, other top names at the position, such as Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, might not be available because of either the franchise tag or new deals with their current teams. It could make Robinson one of the most proven options at receiver this offseason.