Stone Cold Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens' Invitation for WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to appear on a special edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38 next month.

Austin made the announcement Tuesday after Owens called him out in the closing segment of Monday night's episode of Raw.

Stone Cold noted that it has been 19 years since his last match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 and said that whether Owens wants to call what happens at WrestleMania 38 The KO Show, a match, a fight or a brawl, he will be there.

For the past several weeks, Owens has been highly critical of the state of Texas, the location of WrestleMania 38 venue AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Several WWE legends and Texas natives have taken issue with KO's comments, including JBL, Booker T and Shawn Michaels. Austin is also from Texas, which led to Owens asking him to show up on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Owens seemingly became desperate Monday night when his path to a WrestleMania match was interrupted.

Owens and Seth Rollins challenged for the Raw Tag Team Championships in a match against RK-Bro and Alpha Academy. RK-Bro scored the victory to become the new champions, leaving Owens and Rollins without an obvious spot on the WrestleMania card.

In recent weeks, rumors have run rampant regarding a potential match between Owens and Austin at WrestleMania, which would be Austin's first match since WrestleMania 19.

Austin has made many appearances for the company since then, however, and he has oftentimes gotten physical as well.

Owens' decision to call Austin out for a KO Show appearance rather than a match suggests the WrestleMania segment involving them will be more of a confrontation than an official bout.

Still, it promises to be highly entertaining since both Austin and Owens are excellent on the mic and adept at brawling if need be.

Ultimately, all signs point toward The Texas Rattlesnake giving Owens a Texas-sized beating, punctuated with a Stone Cold Stunner and a beer bash.

