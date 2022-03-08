X

    Video: Chattanooga Clinches NCAA Men's Tournament Berth on Dramatic OT Buzzer-Beater

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2022

    The madness has already started with Selection Sunday still six days away.

    The Chattanooga Mocs clinched their spot in the NCAA men's basketball tournament with a dramatic 64-63 overtime victory against the Furman Paladins in Monday's Southern Conference tournament championship game.

    David Jean-Baptiste's heave at the buzzer turned a sure defeat into a moment only possible in March:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    ABSOLUTE MADNESS‼️<br><br>Chattanooga wins the SoCon and a trip to the NCAA tourney AT THE BUZZER! <a href="https://t.co/mQ77OIjOWM">pic.twitter.com/mQ77OIjOWM</a>

    While Jean-Baptiste's buzzer-beater was the highlight, it came after dramatic swings that defined the end of the game.

    Chattanooga's Silvio De Sousa and Furman's Mike Bothwell traded three-pointers in the final 30 seconds of regulation. That set the stage for the extra period, and A.J. Caldwell tied the game for the Mocs with a triple in the final 30 seconds before Bothwell's layup on the ensuing possession appeared to give the Paladins the victory.

    Jean-Baptiste had other ideas.

    Bothwell's 24 points weren't enough for Furman, while De Sousa led the way for the victors with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

