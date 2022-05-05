Kyle Van Noy Agrees to Contract with Chargers After Patriots Release

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Thursday.

The terms of the deal were not announced.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on May 5 that Van Noy was meeting with the Chargers. He added that if it went well, there was a good chance he would sign with the team, so it's no surprise he's headed out West.

The Patriots released Van Noy on March 7 to create $4.1 million of cap space, doubling their total space to around $9 million. He would have counted for $7.3 million against the cap in 2022 had he not been released.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Patriots in March 2021. It was his second stint with the franchise after joining the Miami Dolphins for the 2020 campaign.

Van Noy finished the 2021 season with one interception, 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five sacks and 66 tackles.

The Detroit Lions selected the BYU product in the second round of the 2014 draft and he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Patriots.

Van Noy was a key piece in New England's 2017 and 2019 Super Bowl runs.

Considering Van Noy played both inside and outside linebacker for the Patriots in 2021, it's possible he could be utilized in both roles in Los Angeles. That said, he likely won't be a starter in Gus Bradley's defense as Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill and Khalil Mack are slated to be the team's starting linebackers.

Still, Van Noy is a welcomed depth addition for the Chargers behind those three players and could see more playing time than a number of the team's depth players.

Now that he's moved on to the Chargers, the Patriots will head into the 2022 season with Matthew Judon, Mack Wilson, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins, Anfernee Jennings, Raekwon McMillan, Cameron McGrone, Jahlani Tahvai and Ja'Whaun Bentley at linebacker.

It's unclear if New England will look to add another player at the position this offseason, though it could do so via free agency.