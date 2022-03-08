Kevin Owens Calls Out Stone Cold Steve Austin Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 38

Dennis Jerome Acosta/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

It looks like WWE legend and Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be making a return at WrestleMania 38.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the main-event segment saw Kevin Owens call out Austin for an appearance on the KO Show at the company's two-night marquee event starting Saturday, April 2.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported last month that WWE reached out to Austin to gauge his interest in a possible return. Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez confirmed the report and added that the company was targeting Owens as his potential opponent.

It now looks like Austin, who hasn't wrestled a full match since his retirement match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, is set for a talk show segment with Owens.

Austin's injury history is well-documented, as he dealt with lingering ailments in his neck and both his knees that forced him to end his in-ring career. Since his retirement, Austin has made sporadic appearances with the company over the years, and he's even gotten physical at times, but he's yet to participate in a match.

The 57-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. As the face of the Attitude Era, Austin left an indelible mark on the wrestling industry. He was a part of the main-event match in three consecutive WrestleManias from 1999-2001.

While Austin remains a universally popular figure among wrestling fans, this is another example of WWE relying on stars of the past at major events.

The company has routinely called upon Goldberg for its shows in Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar is the current WWE champion and is set to main-event WrestleMania 38 against universal champion Roman Reigns in a "title vs. title" match.