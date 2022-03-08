Browns Rumors: Austin Hooper Expected to Return Despite Njoku Receiving Franchise Tag

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly plan to run it back with their two tight ends in 2022.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the AFC North team plans on keeping Austin Hooper and his $9.5 million in base salary for 2022 even though David Njoku is returning on a franchise tag worth $10.9 million.

Cleveland announced the decision to place the franchise tag on Njoku on Monday prior to the deadline to make tag decisions on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

