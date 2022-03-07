NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford's New Rams Contract 'Could Go as High as' $45M Per Year

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Los Angeles Rams have made signing Matthew Stafford to an extension a "priority" this offseason, while the eventual deal "could go as high as $45 million per year," per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

The Rams are reportedly hoping for a contract that averages closer to $35 million annually, but multiple sources told Rodrigue that they would be "surprised if it were less than $40 million per year."

Stafford has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract, which ranks 13th among quarterbacks, per Spotrac. A deal worth $45 million per year would match Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL.

The 34-year-old exceeded expectations in his first year with the Rams after an offseason trade with the Detroit Lions. Stafford totaled 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 2021 before leading the team to a Super Bowl title.

He threw three touchdowns in the come-from-behind 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to win the championship.

The Rams now must ensure he remains part of the organization, with general manager Les Snead indicating last week that a new deal will be finalized before the start of next season.

A challenge could be the ever-growing salary for top quarterbacks across the league, with Mahomes, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott each earning averages of at least $40 million per year. Top young quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are also eligible for extensions this offseason and could further shift the market.

Stafford is older than the others listed, but this could just result in a short-term deal. According to Rodrigue, many are expecting the new contract to last "three or four years."

The key will be making it work, as the Rams already sit $13.2 million over the cap, per Spotrac.