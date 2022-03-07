Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: Panthers QB's 'Value Has Cratered' Ahead of Free Agency

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Carolina Panthers could have a difficult time trading Sam Darnold after a poor 2021 season, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

"His value has cratered, and it sure seems like Carolina might need to eat some of his money to deal him," Breer reported Monday.

The Panthers sent three draft picks, including a 2022 second-rounder, to the New York Jets in exchange for Darnold last offseason. The organization also picked up the quarterback's fifth-year option, guaranteeing him $18.9 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

Darnold did not live up to expectations with just nine passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 appearances (11 starts). His 33.2 QBR was third-worst in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks, ahead of only rookies Justin Fields and Zach Wilson.

