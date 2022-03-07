MMQB: Aaron Rodgers 'Loved' Packers Roster Last Season; Expected to Return

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

It's looking increasingly like Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers next season.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that Rodgers' relationship with his Packers teammates and the coaching staff is expected to play a large role in his decision. The reigning MVP reportedly "loved" playing on last season's iteration of the team and has maintained a close bond with several players as he reaches a decision.

Rodgers was the officiant for David Bakhtiari’s wedding over the weekend. Head coach Matt LaFleur was also in attendance.

Rodgers has remained coy about his future despite previously making a public pledge to make a quick decision. It's unclear if he is genuinely torn between his options or simply trying to exert as much pressure as possible on the Packers to focus on talent retention.

If it's the latter, the strategy has not been particularly effective. The Packers have not reached new agreements with either wide receiver Davante Adams or linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, which means at least one of them will be hitting the free-agent market. Adams seems like an overwhelming favorite to receive the franchise tag, and Campbell might wind up pricing himself out of the Packers market.

It's possible the team could have retained Campbell had Rodgers committed to playing and agreed to a long-term deal that reduces his cap hold for 2022.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Sunday the Denver Broncos are "all in" on Rodgers and are holding out hope he'll attempt to force a trade out of Green Bay. That's the least likely possibility at the moment, but the Broncos did hire former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and a number of other Rodgers favorites on their staff.

As it stands, the time—and potentially the patience—is running out on a decision.