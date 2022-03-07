Report: Brian Flores' Attorney Plans to File Amended Complaint Against NFL

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reportedly intends to amend his complaint against the NFL.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, one of Flores' attorneys "requested on Friday, March 4, an adjournment of a conference set for March 18, 2022," based on plans to file an amendment. The amended complaint reportedly will be filed on or before April 11 and the defendants will have 45 days to respond.

The amended complaint pushes the NFL's timeline for a response to late May, over four months after the civil case was first filed. Though the letter by Flores' attorney doesn't specify a reason for the amendment, Florio noted that Flores "intends to amend his allegations to include a claim of retaliation against the [Houston] Texans, for not hiring him to become the team’s new head coach."

Flores filed a lawsuit on Feb. 1 alleging racial discrimination in the league's hiring practices when it comes to Black coaches. He was fired by the Dolphins after three seasons despite back-to-back years with a winning record. His lawsuit included allegations of teams holding sham interviews with minority candidates to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

Despite being a candidate for multiple head coach openings this offseason, Flores was eventually hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Florio had previously reported on Sunday that a response from the NFL was expected to come soon, but the amendment changes that since the league now has extra time.