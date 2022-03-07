Von Miller Rumors: Rams, Broncos, Packers, Chargers Linked to LB Ahead of Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Von Miller is reportedly expected to have several teams pursuing him as an unrestricted free agent.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Miller is already drawing interest from teams including the Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

According to Wilson, there's "mutual interest" between Miller and the Rams for him to return next season after helping lead the team to victory in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles acquired Miller from the Broncos in a midseason trade. Wilson noted that a reunion with Denver "isn’t necessarily Miller's first choice in free agency" despite him spending the first 10-plus seasons of his career there.

A possible deal between Miller and the Chargers would pair him with edge-rusher Joey Bosa, who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. If Miller were to land in Green Bay, he could play alongside sack artists Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Miller command a contract within the $20 million-per-year range as a free agent. He has 115.5 career sacks and his veteran presence would be beneficial for many teams.

The 32-year-old Miller showed that he can still be a productive pass-rusher. He totaled 50 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2021. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection missed the entire previous season because of ankle surgery.