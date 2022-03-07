Cowboys Rumors: DeMarcus Lawrence Declined Pay Cut, Future Appears in Doubt in Dallas

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence's future with the Dallas Cowboys is reportedly in doubt.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Lawrence could be a candidate to get released after he refused to take a pay cut this offseason. He is set to make $19 million in 2022, the second-highest salary on the team.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence has spent his entire eight-year career in Dallas. He was limited to seven games in 2021 after undergoing surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot.

Watkins pointed to the Cowboys releasing future Hall of Fame linebacker DeMarcus Ware in 2014 after he declined to take a pay cut as a potential reason Lawrence could suffer the same fate.

Lawrence isn't the only player Dallas needs to address this offseason. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is set to make $20 million guaranteed if he's on the roster March 20, is likely to be released to free up cap space, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's yet another tough decision that awaits the Cowboys organization this offseason.

"We just have to make some decisions," executive vice president Stephen Jones said, per Watkins. "Some tough ones but I think the ones unfortunately if we lose a couple of good players, then hopefully we'll continue to do a good job with our drafting process and look for value in free agency so we can draft the way we've historically drafted which is not on a need basis but on a best-player-available basis."

Despite not recording double-digit sacks since 2018, Lawrence is still considered a high-level edge-rusher. If the 29-year-old does hit the open market, Watkins noted that he will likely command a high salary from teams in need of improvements to their pass rush.