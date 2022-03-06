Michigan State's Tom Izzo Breaks Bob Knight's Record for Most Wins at Big Ten School

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo broke former Indiana coach Bob Knight's record for the most wins at a Big Ten school with the Spartans' 77-67 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday.

The win marked the 663rd of Izzo's career.

Izzo's Spartans entered halftime up by 20 points. However, the Terrapins cut into the lead and were trailing by just three points midway through the second half. Strong performances from Malik Hall, Tyson Walker and Marcus Bingham Jr., though, helped seal the victory.

Sunday's win marked the Spartans' first since a 68-65 win over then-No. 4 Purdue on Feb. 26, when Izzo tied Knight's record. They will now be the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament and are set to face Maryland in a quarterfinals rematch after finishing the regular season with a 20-11 record.

Izzo has been head coach of the Spartans since 1995 and owns a 663-265 record. He has led Michigan State to 23 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Final Four appearances and one NCAA title (2000).

In addition, Izzo was enshrined in The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and is a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, two-time NABC Coach of the Year and one-time AP Coach of the Year.

Knight, meanwhile, is considered by many as an icon in college basketball. He coached at Indiana from 1971 to 2000 and still owns the record for wins against Big Ten opponents with 353 conference wins. Izzo has 322 wins against Big Ten teams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition, Knight won three titles, and made five Final Four appearances.