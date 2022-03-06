Christian Kirk Rumors: 'Multiple Teams' to Pursue Cardinals WR in 2022 Free Agency

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk is reportedly expected to attract interest from "multiple teams" as an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's new league year begins March 16.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Sunday that Kirk could command a contract that pays him around $12 million annually on the open market.

The 25-year-old Texas A&M product is coming off the best statistical season of his four-year tenure with the Cards. He recorded 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, though he received a modest 72.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

He's made steady improvement since Arizona selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft, and he heads toward free agency having the benefit of versatility with experience both on the outside and in the slot, where he thrived in 2021.

In February, Kirk expressed his desire to remain with the Cardinals but admitted he wasn't sure whether that would happen.

"I always want to be a part of the Valley, and I always will be," Kirk told reporters. "You know, hopefully, it's another couple years with the Arizona Cardinals, but if it isn't, you know, I'll always be here, I'll always live here and I'm so prideful to be a part of such a great state and community that I'm never leaving no matter what."

While Arizona enters the offseason needing another receiver to play alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore, keeping Kirk could prove difficult given the expected interest. The Cards have just $2.7 million in projected cap space at the moment.

That'll likely make it difficult for the Cardinals if a bidding war for Kirk's services ensures, which is possible since several teams with ample cap space could use a WR upgrade, including the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

If he returns to Arizona, it means his market either didn't develop as expected or he accepted less than market value to stay with his current team.

Whether it's with the Cardinals or a new squad, Kirk is on an upward trajectory and should make a significant impact in 2022.