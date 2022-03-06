49ers Rumors: Charvarius Ward Expected to Be Targeted in FA; Chargers Also Linked

AP Photo/David Dermer

Charvarius Ward could be headed to the West Coast after spending four years on the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers are interested in the free-agent cornerback. "He might not be paid as much as, say, a J.C. Jackson or Carlton Davis," Fowler wrote. "But don't be surprised if he's awfully close."

Ward was an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, but he quickly worked his way into the starting defensive backfield at Kansas City.

He started all 16 games in his second season in 2019 while helping lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl title. He finished the campaign with 74 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble and then had four tackles in the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 25-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs this past season and posted 67 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

There were also a number of times when he was matched up against the opponent's best wide receiver.

That San Francisco is potentially interested in Ward isn't surprising. After all, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area pointed to the secondary as a major area of need for the team going into the NFL Scouting Combine, especially with Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams, Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson all being free agents this offseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Francisco has plenty of talented playmakers on offense and the defensive front, so its ability to bring in difference-makers like Ward in the secondary could make the difference in a potential deep playoff run.

As for the Chargers, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters the team is focused on the cornerback position.

Perhaps landing one from the division-rival Chiefs could help them win the AFC West in 2022.