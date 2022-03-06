NFL Rumors: 'Open Belief' That Bill Belichick Could Call Patriots' Offensive Plays

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the AFC East team may reportedly turn to its legendary head coach to call offensive plays as a result.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that there is "an open belief leaguewide that coach Bill Belichick could call the plays or, at the very least, have more involvement in the offense. He's involved in everything, to be sure, but he could really dig in here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.