Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: QB 'Not Bracing' for Deal from Colts amid Buzz

Carson Wentz reportedly doesn't want to leave the Indianapolis Colts.

"Wentz wants to stay in Indy, for what it's worth, and he's not bracing for a move to a new team as it stands," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported while noting the Colts have been "coy" on the quarterback's future even though "there is no momentum from the combine that a trade is in the works."

This comes after ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus) reported in February that Wentz's future with the Colts was "bleak" with the team looking to make a move.

Wentz was a primary talking point for the Colts' brass during the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I got a lot of belief in Carson," head coach Frank Reich said, per SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think he did a lot of good things this year but we fell short."

General manager Chris Ballard also weighed in and said, "I don't have the direct answer for you," per ESPN's Field Yates. "We're working through it. … Ultimately we'll do what's best for the Colts."

What the front office thought was the best thing to do for the Colts prior to the 2021 campaign was to trade a 2021 third-round pick and what ended up being a 2022 first-round pick to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles.

There were times when that appeared to be a solid decision, and Wentz's numbers were respectable in his first season with the Colts. He ended up completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions and had the team in playoff position at 9-6 heading into the final two games.

However, that's when things fell apart.

Indianapolis lost to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars to end the season and missed the playoffs entirely. Wentz had an interception and lost a fumble in the loss to Jacksonville and failed to throw for even 200 yards in either game.

A solid defense and spectacular Jonathan Taylor season went to waste, and it was easy to point the finger at the quarterback position.

That, along with a contract featuring a $15 million dead cap number for 2022, has left Wentz's future up in the air, but he apparently plans on being back with the Colts for the upcoming campaign.