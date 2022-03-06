Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Out for Manchester United vs. Manchester City with Injury

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly out of Sunday's match against Manchester City with an injury.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reported that Ronaldo will sit out after not being listed in Ralf Rangnick's 21-man squad. There was the possibility Ronaldo could have been a late arrival, but those hopes were dashed early Sunday.

Edinson Cavani, who hasn't played since Feb. 8, is also set to sit out the Manchester derby, likely putting a heavy onus on Marcus Rashford to pick up the goalscoring slack.

