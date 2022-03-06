Queretaro vs. Atlas Liga MX Match Suspended After Fans Suffer Injuries in Brawl

AP Photo/Eduardo Gomez Reyna

A Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday was suspended because of violence involving fans in the stands.

Per ESPN's Cesar Hernandez, play was suspended in the second half after fans ran onto the field in an attempt to avoid a series of fights that broke out in the stands at Corregidora Stadium.

Referee Fernando Guerrero ordered the match be stopped in the 63rd minute with the hope of trying to restore order among the fans.

"However, the violence continued to spread across the upper bowl of the stadium, which hosted World Cup games in 1986," Hernandez wrote. "After hundreds of fans continued to flood the field of play, Guerrero halted the game for good."

There are conflicting reports about the extent of the injuries sustained from the violence. One official report (h/t Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports) claimed 44 people were wounded, including two seriously, but no deaths have been confirmed.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola announced (h/t Carlos Rodriguez of NBC 4 in Washington) those responsible for a lack of security in the stadium would be punished.

There hasn't been any indication if or when the match might be restarted. Both teams have eight matches remaining in the Clausura 2022 season.

Atlas was leading 1-0 when play was suspended.