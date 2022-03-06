Mike Krzyzewski Apologizes to Duke Crowd for Upset Loss vs. UNC in Final Home Game

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium didn't go as planned, as the Duke Blue Devils fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 94-81.

Thousands of fans showed up to watch Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and even Apple CEO Tim Cook.

After the loss, Krzyzewski apologized for his team's "unacceptable" performance against the Tar Heels.



The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 26-5, and it's no surprise Krzyzewski was upset given the circumstances.

"Coach K" is set to retire after the 2021-22 season, and despite a loss in his final game at Cameron Indoor, he will go down as one of the best college basketball coaches ever.

The 75-year-old has led the Blue Devils to five national titles and gone 1,123-307 in 42 years as the Duke's head coach. Considering Duke's season isn't over just yet, Krzyzewski still has some more time to make even more history before officially retiring.