Video: Jordan Davis Runs 4.78-Second 40-Yard Dash at 341 Pounds

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis showed off his remarkable athleticism Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine by posting a better-than-expected performance in the 40-yard dash.

Despite weighing in at 341 pounds, Davis unofficially completed the 40 in 4.82 seconds. The NFL later reported Davis' official time clocked in at an even more impressive 4.78 seconds.

Generally, anything under five seconds would be a great time for someone over 300 pounds, so the fact that Davis' unofficial time is so far under 5.00 puts him in an elite tier in terms of speed for someone his size.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus broke down where Davis stands in terms of size in relation to 40 time:

Davis was a huge part of Georgia's defensive success in 2021, registering 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks in 14 games. As a result, he finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

With Davis leading the way, the Bulldogs beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and gave up 18 or fewer points in all but one game last season.

Even before his blazing time in the 40, Davis looked like a strong bet to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department ranks Davis as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall player in the 2022 NFL draft class.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department also mocked Davis to the New York Jets at No. 10 overall in its most recent mock draft.

Davis is already sought after due to his elite skills as a run stuffer, but after running so well at the combine, it generates some hope that he can develop even more as a pass-rusher as well.