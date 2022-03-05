Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Scenarios Not Being Discussed by Packers Despite Rumors

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Green Bay Packers reportedly haven't held any trade talks focused on superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers are instead "awaiting their quarterback's decision" regarding whether he wants to continue playing in Green Bay next season.

Schefter added that the Packers have no reason to engage in trade talks until they know what Rodgers wants for certain. He noted that Rodgers will get a trade "quickly" if he ultimately desires one.

The Rodgers saga dates back to last year, when he initially didn't report to training camp due to issues with the Packers organization.

Green Bay ultimately made some concessions to get him to report and play, including voiding the final year of his contract to make him a free agent after the 2022 campaign.

There was also a widespread assumption that the Packers agreed to trade him following the 2021 season if Rodgers no longer wanted to be with the team, but general manager Brian Gutekunst has said otherwise.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Gutekunst was asked last month about agreeing to trade Rodgers, and he responded by saying, "That was not something I told him."

Then, earlier this week, Gutekunst said he had not received any trade calls regarding Rodgers, according to Demovsky.

If Gutekunst was being truthful, it could be a case of quarterback-needy teams playing the waiting game and hanging back until they hear something definitive about Rodgers' desires for 2022.

The Packers undoubtedly hope Rodgers agrees to stay in Green Bay given he has been playing some of the best football of his career in recent years.

Rodgers is the two-time defending NFL MVP and is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him complete 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The 38-year-old veteran has also led the Packers to 13 wins in each of the past three seasons, although they have faltered in the playoffs each time, failing to reach the Super Bowl.

Still, the four-time NFL MVP, one-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer clearly gives the Packers the best chance to win it all in 2022, which is why the team is doing all it can to keep him.