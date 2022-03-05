Logan Paul Says He's Planning to Return to Boxing Ring in 2022

Jason Miller/Getty Images

YouTube star Logan Paul said he's resumed training with an eye toward signing a contract for a boxing match at some point in 2022.

Paul told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he was motivated by his brother Jake's knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December.

"I just started training again, bro. I'm a little sweaty," Paul said. "I've been training the last four days. Hopefully, I have a fight by the end of the year. I gotta one-up my brother, he did a bad thing to Tyron Woodley."

Paul last fought in June when he took on legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition. The undefeated five-division world champion wasn't operating anywhere near peak performance, often looking like he was going through the motions for entertainment value.

Even the 26-year-old Ohio native admitted afterward he wasn't sure Mayweather was giving it his all.

"I mean, you never know with this guy," Paul told reporters. "I'm going to go home thinking, 'Did Floyd let me survive?' It's an honor to grace the ring with him. This is the coolest thing ever."

Paul has since threatened to file a lawsuit against Mayweather, saying he hasn't received full payment for the exhibition, though the longtime boxer replied those type of delays are common in the world of pay-per-view boxing.

The social media sensation previously took on fellow YouTuber Olajide "KSI" Olatunji twice, once in an amateur fight and then the rematch marked their professional debuts. KSI won the pro bout by split decision in November 2019.

Paul didn't mention any potential opponents for his return fight or discuss whether it would be a pro fight or an exhibition.

He's also hinted toward a possible switch to MMA, though it sounds like he's still focused on boxing for now.