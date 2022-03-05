Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Broncos, Steelers, Titans Among Possible Trade Destinations

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly have agreed-upon trade packages lined up with numerous teams if the four-time NFL MVP decides he wants to move on after 17 seasons with the franchise.

That report comes from PFT's Mike Florio, who specifically mentioned the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential landing spots:

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams—and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers.

"The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers.

"To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennesseee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign."

The 38-year-old Rodgers completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 37 touchdowns (four interceptions) and 4,115 yards last year for the Packers, who earned the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed but fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Rodgers, who has one year left on his deal, is reportedly "truly torn" on where he wants to play in 2022 per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

All three AFC teams on the list Florio mentioned make sense for various reasons.

The Steelers need a quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired. They have some young options in Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, but adding an MVP talent like Rodgers to a team that went to the playoffs last year is a no-brainer.

The Broncos have been playing quarterback roulette since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 Super Bowl season. Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen and Teddy Bridgewater have all started multiple games for the Broncos from 2016-2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodgers can solidify the quarterback position for a few years. The Broncos already have a rock-solid defense and a talented group of skill-position players to work with. Plus, Rodgers' ex-Packers offensive coordinator (Nathaniel Hackett) is now the Broncos' head coach.

The Titans already have a solid quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who has helped lead Tennessee to the playoffs each of the last three years. However, Rodgers would be an upgrade for a team that earned the AFC's No. 1 seed last year.

Rodgers could also stay in Green Bay or simply call it a career. For now, Rodgers' decision remains one of the biggest offseason talking points and dominoes of this NFL offseason.