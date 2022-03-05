Saints Rumors: Marcus Williams, Terron Armstead Not Expected to Be Franchise-Tagged

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New Orleans Saints are not expected to place the franchise tag on offensive tackle Terron Armstead or safety Marcus Williams, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added more information on Williams:

A second straight franchise tag for Williams would cost New Orleans $12.73 million.

Williams has started at safety in New Orleans for all five of his NFL seasons. The former University of Utah star has amassed 320 tackles, 38 pass breakups and 15 interceptions for his career.

Opposing quarterbacks only completed 48.8 percent of passes in his direction in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

Armstead has played in New Orleans for all nine of his NFL seasons. He made the Pro Bowl each season from 2018-2020. In 2021, Armstead was limited to eight games due to injury.

A knee injury suffered during the Saints' 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31 forced him to have offseason surgery, per Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football.

Losing one or both players would be tough blows. Williams has been a bedrock for a defense that has finished top 14 in scoring (top five in each of the last two years) since 2017. Armstead has been one of the best tackles in football of late and allowed just one sack last year.

Still, New Orleans has consistently found ways to stay relevant and competitive for a decade-and-a-half despite roster churns.

Granted, the Saints had Drew Brees and Sean Payton for nearly that entire stretch, and both are now retired.

But New Orleans does have a solid core of talent remaining from 2021, and that could help the Saints weather the Williams and Armstead absences if they depart.